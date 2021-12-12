F1

“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi

"I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors" - Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“All season has been pretty incredible on Saturdays" - AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly bewildered after missing out on Abu Dhabi Q3
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors" - Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi
“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi

“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen claims…