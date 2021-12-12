“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen in an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton ahead of the gigantic title clash at Abu Dhabi

“I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors” – Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton is afraid of him as they lock car-horns at Abu Dhabi to decide on the title winner.

Max Verstappen has just gone out and done a full-fledged verbal rant on reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, ahead of the season finale later today.

He audaciously claims Hamilton is afraid of him and that he is in title contention simply because of his Mercedes, the fastest racing car existing.

“He will never admit that. At least I’m not afraid of him.

“Yeah, I think I make him nervous if he sees me in his mirrors.

“He’s a different driver than me, less aggressive. He doesn’t know how to race like I do. I can’t blame him for that either, because he was never able to learn that like I did from my father.”

AMAZING! Pole is simply the best way to start the final race💪 Great team effort👌Thank you, @SChecoPerez, @redbullracing and @hondaracingf1 for the push 👊 #AbuDhabiGP🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/1p1vUCdvLx — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 11, 2021

Is Max Verstappen the best driver on the grid?

The Red Bull superstar certainly feels so, as he feels every F1 driver should feel. He is also proud of his aggressive driving and demenour, something which has helped him inch closer to the title – with a double advantage of a better race win record, and the pole position.

“I think you should be like that if you’re a Formula 1 driver. So I say yes, absolutely! But I don’t need to hear that from anyone else. I don’t need that recognition.

“I find it much more important what I think myself, and what the people who are close to me think.

“If I had been in his car, the season would have been decided long ago.

“I don’t want to take him out, I want to beat him. That’s another wording.

“Some people find me aggressive, others very aggressive and some people don’t. I think I am myself. The last races I have to defend more, because we are a bit slower. I don’t have the luxury of checking a lead or driving away now.

“And yes, I do everything I can to win. If I don’t think like that, I’d better stay home.

“If I hadn’t had that attitude, we wouldn’t be here with an equal number of points. Then he was already champion.”

