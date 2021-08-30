F1

“I mean, money talks”– Lewis Hamilton calls Belgian GP a farce; F1 responds to Briton’s comments

"I mean, money talks"– Lewis Hamilton calls Belgian GP a farce; F1 responds to Briton's comments
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Half points are annoying"– Mercedes boss Toto Wolff annoyed with F1 verdict; claims other teams seek explanation
Next Article
"Michael Jackson was similar to Michael Jordan, neither looked human to me, man!": Allen Iverson discusses how the King of Pop reminded him of the Bulls legend
Latest NBA News
“Kevin Garnett really called Charlie Villanueva a ‘Cancer patient’?!”: When the Big Ticket crossed the line while talking trash to the Detroit big man
“Kevin Garnett really called Charlie Villanueva a ‘Cancer patient’?!”: When the Big Ticket crossed the line while talking trash to the Detroit big man

Back in 2010, Kevin Garnett crossed the line with his trash-talking as the Big Ticket…