F1

“I mean, why not?”– Watch Max Verstappen reacting to title-deciding 1990 crash between Alain Prost and Ayrton crash ahead of his winner takes it all Abu Dhabi race

"I mean, why not?"– Watch Max Verstappen reacting to title-deciding 1990 crash between Alain Prost and Ayrton crash ahead of his winner takes it all Abu Dhabi race
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I just wanna play Basketball!": Michael Beasley is looking for a chance to play in the NBA after former no. 2 pick doesn't get picked up as a free agent
Next Article
"When you focus on the past, that's your ego; When I focus on the future, it's my pride!" Giannis Antetokounmpo describes how he stays humble and not dwell on ego and pride as NBA Twitter wishes him a happy 27th birthday
F1 Latest News
"I mean, why not?"– Watch Max Verstappen reacting to title-deciding 1990 crash between Alain Prost and Ayrton crash ahead of his winner takes it all Abu Dhabi race
“I mean, why not?”– Watch Max Verstappen reacting to title-deciding 1990 crash between Alain Prost and Ayrton crash ahead of his winner takes it all Abu Dhabi race

The reaction of Max Verstappen to the 1990 Senna-Prost crash back in 2019 could have…