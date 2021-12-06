“I mean, why not?”– Watch Max Verstappen reacting to title-deciding 1990 crash between Alain Prost and Ayrton crash ahead of his winner takes it all Abu Dhabi race

The reaction of Max Verstappen to the 1990 Senna-Prost crash back in 2019 could have a lot of meaning ahead of the final race.

Winning the controversial Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton levelled the championship points with his title rival Max Verstappen. Both the drivers now stand at 369.5 points stepping into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, Hamilton said that he is fighting in unchartered territory but still he feels relaxed than ever before. The races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia had their perks while there was a collision between the two rivals in the Saudi Arabian GP.

The controversial race in Jeddah handed Verstappen a five-second time penalty and then a further ten-seconds time penalty. However, the penalties did not have much effect on his pole position.

Furthermore, going into the final race in Abu Dhabi, the fans are at the edge of their seats. There are several scenarios in which the season can come to an end.

Max Verstappen might not hesitate in the final race

There can be an unprecedented eighth title for the seven-time world champion if he wins. There can be a first world title for the 24-year-old Dutch driver and so on.

Though it would become the most exciting chapter in history if Verstappen does what Ayrton Senna did to Alain Prost in 1990.

In 1990, Senna crashed into Prost at the Japanese GP, taking both the drivers out of the race. Later on, Senna was crowned champion after his total points that season exceeded that of Prost’s.

In an old video from 2019, Verstappen reacted to the 1990 Senna-Prost title decider crash. The Dutchman asks his then-teammate Pierre Gasly “what would he[Gasly] have done if he runs into a situation similar to Senna-Prost.”

To which Gasly replies “probably the same.” Verstappen, without hesitation, agrees with Gasly and adds, “I mean, why not.”

