“I need to think also about my career”– Pierre Gasly gives 2023 ultimatum to Red Bull

Pierre Gasly thinks he still has a future with the main Red Bull team but is also open to other options for 2023.

Pierre Gasly had his chance with Red Bull in 2019, but the management didn’t show enough patience with him and sent back him to AlphaTauri only after a dozen races.

From there, the Frenchman hasn’t given a single reason not to be worthy of that seat. He even won a Grand Prix with the inferior car, and in 2021 was often there rubbing shoulders with the big boys.

Talking about his future in the main team, Gasly is hopeful of his return. However, he realizes that it might not happen, so for the next two years, he just wants to perform excellently only to rise up in ranks.

“Yes, I think it’s clearly a key move,” Gasly on his next probable key move. “We’ll have to see what the view of Red Bull over the next 2 years because now it’s been 8 years I’ve been with them. It’s a long time.”

“Obviously, at the moment, they have a very competitive car. Need to see what they’re going to do with Max [Verstappen] and how they’ll move forward, but obviously, I need to think also about my career.”

“I mean, I’m still very young. I’m 25, but my goal is to be in the first seat once these guys are going to look at who can be a replacement. At the moment I’m ninth in the driver championship.”

“All eight guys ahead of me are the drivers who are running for their fourth-best constructor. That’s why it’s important for me to show that if there is a free seat, I should be the obvious choice. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Pierre Gasly prioritizes Red Bull

Despite the sour memories, Gasly still wants to serve his current team. When asked where he wants to be next, his straight answer was Red Bull and called them a priority.

“First of all, obviously, my priority is with Red Bull, but at the moment they’ve decided to continue with Sergio.

“I don’t know what they’re going to plan. They’re saying that probably in 2023 there could be an option. I’ll try to put myself in the best position for that, but it’s a discussion that we know we’re going to have next year with Red Bull.”

