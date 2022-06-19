“I was not afraid to ask anything from Michael Schumacher” – Felipe Massa recalls on being seven-time world champion’s favorite student

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa discusses learning from Michael Schumacher and mentoring Lance Stroll in Williams.

Felipe Massa joined Ferrari replacing Michael Schumacher’s long-time teammate Rubens Barrichello for the 2006 season from Sauber.

He impressed the paddock in his first season by finishing third in the world championship. The Brazilian took wins in his home race in Brazil and Turkey while partnering with Michael Schumacher.

Later in 2017, he came back from retirement as a Williams driver in order to provide mentorship to then 18 years old Lance Stroll.

Felipe Massa’s experience under Michael Schumacher

Felipe Massa was under Schumacher’s mentorship while he was working as a testing driver and as his teammate as well. He developed a close bond with the German driver.

Speaking about if mentoring Stroll reminded him of his and Schumacher’s relationship, Massa stated: “Yeah, I think so. I think I am passing [information] to Lance a little bit easier than Michael was passing to me!”

He recalls the experience with Schumacher stating: “I was asking a lot because I always saw Michael as a teacher, as a master, and I was not afraid to ask, ‘what are you doing here, what are you doing there?”

Stroll joined Williams becoming the second Canadian driver to drive for the iconic team after Jacques Villeneuve in 1996. He replaced Valtteri Bottas who was on his way to Mercedes for the 2017 season.

The Canadian driver joined Formula One world after winning the Formula 3 championship and skipping over the Formula 2 championship.

Felipe Massa on mentoring Lance Stroll via Schumacher’s experiences

Massa recalls that he was giving a lot of guidance to Stroll throughout his time in F1. The 2008 runner-up joked that Stroll was not happy when he was in front.

Massa explained that the ability to get the most information out of Schumacher by asking him everything helped him as a driver as well.

In Stroll’s context, he added: “I’m helping him a lot, trying to pass everything I see to him. We get along very well and everything I can do to help him, I’m doing.”

