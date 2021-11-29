F1

“I offered him to switch to Ferrari in 1995″ – Why did the dream move of Ayrton Senna to Ferrari never become a reality?

“I offered him to switch to Ferrari in 1995" - Why did the dream move of Ayrton Senna to Ferrari never become a reality?
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“19 year old LeBron James broke his cheekbone and then dropped 26 points”: How the Cavaliers superstar suffered a devastating blow from Dikembe Mutombo and continued his dominance
Next Article
Retained players IPL 2022 list: List of retained players from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and other IPL teams
F1 Latest News
"That's what sports is about": Lewis Hamilton is not worried about the tensions between Mercedes and Red Bull
“That’s what sports is about”: Lewis Hamilton is not worried about the tensions between Mercedes and Red Bull

Honda’s Managing Director Masashi Yamamoto feels that Mercedes’ recent upgrades have made Red Bull go…