“I plan to be with Mercedes for the rest of my life”: 37-year-old Lewis Hamilton adds on Toto Wolff’s comments on his future with Silver Arrows

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton revealed that his plan is to stay with Mercedes for the rest of his life.

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of the 2023 season and an extension has still not been announced. Earlier this month, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that they have no intentions of parting with their legendary driver. Wolff admitted that he would love to have Hamilton stay at Mercedes for five more seasons.

Hamilton has another year left on his contract with Mercedes, which people have assumed may offer a natural end point for a driver his age who’s achieved all that he has. Assume all you like. “I’m still on the mission,” @LewisHamilton says.

Hamilton meanwhile, did not talk to Wolff about his Mercedes future as of yet. He didn’t guarantee his stay at Mercedes but insisted that it’s something that he is strongly considering.

The 37-year-old joined the Brackley-based outfit in 2013 when they were just finding their feet in F1. A lot of people saw it as a risky move but it turned out to be absolutely perfect.

Hamilton had already won a World Title with McLaren in 2008 but ended up winning six more with the Silver Arrows. He was a great driver at McLaren, but Mercedes is where the Brit established himself as an all-time great.

Lewis Hamilton wants to win more Titles with Mercedes

The 2021 season saw Hamilton in an intense Title fight with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. It ended up falling in favor of the Dutchman under controversial circumstances in the season finale and left Hamilton heartbroken.

There were rumors surrounding his intentions to leave F1 but he shut those by returning to the grid ahead of this campaign. The 2022 campaign has not been kind to him, as Mercedes don’t have the strongest car anymore. Red Bull and Ferrari have leaped in front of them, and Hamilton is winless with just five more races to go this season.

#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵: Lewis Hamilton on Toto Wolff’s statements about him staying another 5 years: 🗣️ | “I didn’t talk to him about these comments and I can’t say that yet. But it is possible that I feel good and I love what I do.” 1/3 — deni (@fiagirly) October 6, 2022

In spite of the current problems at Mercedes, Hamilton insists that they are on the right track. He wants to stick with the team in this long journey ahead, and won’t mind committing to them for the rest of his life.

“It’s just not set in stone, how long,” Hamilton said to Motorsport. “I plan to be with Mercedes for the rest of my life, so that’s for sure.”

George Russell set to be Hamilton’s successor at Mercedes

George Russell joined Mercedes in 2022 replacing Valtteri Bottas, who left for Alfa Romeo. The 24-year-old was heavily linked to the Silver Arrows seat and a lot of people label him as a future World Champion.

Even though Mercedes have not been as fast as they were in the past eight years, Russell has been fairly consistent. The young Brit has added seven podium finishes to his name and Hamilton sees him as the right man to carry forward his legacy in F1.

“There’s going to be a point where I don’t continue in this sport,” Hamilton said to Autosport. “He’s my team-mate and he’s going to be the next Brit that I want to see win a world championship.”

Hamilton may not be in F1 for a very long time but Russell has a huge future ahead of him. He can surely learn a lot from the 103 time race winner in order to become a World Champion in the years to come.

