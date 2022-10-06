Mercedes once auctioned Lewis Hamilton race suit for $1,900 to aid in Covid-19 relief in UK

An F1 race suit worn by Lewis Hamilton in 2019 was auctioned at the Bonhams blue auction in 2020 to help fight Covid-19 in the UK.

When the Covid-19 pandemic had taken over the UK with its deadly variants, the Mercedes F1 team had done their part for the NHS by auctioning a race suit worn by Lewis Hamilton in 2019.

Hamilton had worn the race suit in the free practice sessions of the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, Austrian Grand Prix and British Grand Prix. This was also the season in which the Briton grabbed his sixth championship title.

The highest bid for the race suit that was disclosed was $1,900 but for what amount did it actually get sold is unknown.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc gave up on Championship battle with Max Verstappen after Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton race suit was not the only item

The auction hosted by the Bonhams Blue Auctions included a lot of other products from the motorsport. While the star lot was Hamilton’s race suit, other suits that were part of the lot belonged to Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas which was priced at $246.

Sergio Perez’s Racing point race suit which he wore in the first races of 2020 priced at 110 pounds also made it to the lot. The Mexican had also promised the winning purchase to get a video call from him.

McLaren fans also had a gift for them in the basket. The auction lot also consisted of McLaren’s young star Lando Norris’ race suit priced at $1566.

Apart from this, the Williams team offered a VIP experience to the fans at the 2021 British GP. This included a grandstand ticket, access to the paddock combined with the hospitality at the team’s motorhome and pit lane walks, viewing and meeting the drivers.

In addition to this, the VIP pass also offered the behind-the-scenes of the race operations and a tour of the Williams factory and the museum.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton claims minor cost cap breach could change championship results

Bonhams’ target was to reach 100 million pound

The NHS charities Covid-19 appeal, hosted by the Bonhams auction was held to provide backing to the health and well-being of the NHS staff.

The target of the appeal was to reach 100 million pounds which would be used in supporting the staff that are at the frontline in taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Bonhams has waived all the charges on the auction so 100% of the proceeds would go to charity.

Also Read: Max Verstappen revisits his father’s Honda F1 after 24 years