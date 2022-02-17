“I really cannot wait”– Jenson Button reveals his championship favourites; rules out Max Verstappen with Red Bull

Jenson Button feels his two Brit compatriots will vie for the title this year, and Red Bull wouldn’t be at the forefront like 2021.

The 2009 world champion Jenson Button can’t hold himself to witness the new era of F1 under the 2022 regulations. An interesting story is also building up with George Russell finally joining Mercedes.

Now, ahead of the new F1 season, he has picked up his choices for the F1 title. According to him, he has named George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as favourites for thr title.

Interestingly, he placed the current F1 champion Max Verstappen out of the equation. He thinks Mercedes would be even stronger in 2022, and Red Bull lost their momentum at the end of the season.

“I have to say Mercedes [are favourites,]” Button told Sky Sports. “I think Red Bull were strong last year, but throughout the season, Mercedes got closer and closer, and they overtook them on outright pace.

“We all know to beat Mercedes you have to be faster than them as they don’t make mistakes as a team. I think Mercedes and then it’s the fight between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, which I really cannot wait for.”

“Two Brits in Mercedes cars fighting for a World Championship, hopefully.”

Jenson Button on Ferrari and McLaren reaching the top

After Mercedes and Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren also had a terrific competition in 2021. Both teams are aiming to grow more, and Button feels both teams can challenge Mercedes and Red Bull ahead.

“Well, they are all superpowers in F1. They have all won championships in F1. Ferrari are the one who made the biggest step forward, I would say, so possibly Ferrari with their great driver line-up.”

“But then again, so does McLaren, and I think it’s a really exciting team. I was with them in a peak and then it dropped away and now it’s great to see them come fighting back to be at the front.”

“There is a lot of change up and down the grid. It’s great to see Alex Albon back in F1 [at Williams] – second opportunity and in a team I work closely with too.”

