“It sounds like they’re manipulating the steward or the Race Director”- Jenson Button thinks its wrong for teams to talk to Michael Masi during the race

Jenson Button believes with the emotions at play the teams should not be allowed to communicate with Michael Masi during the race.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the role of race director Michael Masi after the Abu Dhabi GP. Former racing driver, Jenson Button believes that maybe the teams should not voice their opinions to Masi during the race.

The FIA launched an inquiry into the events of the race. During the latest meeting of the F1, the authorities discussed the topic further and issued a press release. They said an “action plan” and “news of structural changes” will be presented in the coming days.

The FIA also clarified that they already know about the radio message between Masi and Red Bull’s Jonathan Wheatley that has gone viral on social media. They also said that it is being considered in their investigation.

Following the viral message, Button suggests some changes to communication. He said, “I think when you just hear that on its own, you think, ‘That sounds bad, it sounds like they’re manipulating the steward or the [Race] Director.'”

“But it’s very, very different than that. Every team speaks to Michael Masi and puts their point across, they always do. If you listen earlier in the race, [Mercedes boss] Toto Wolff was also saying, ‘We don’t want a Safety Car here, we want a Virtual Safety Car, and things like that.

“So they’re always going to try and get the point across. That’s the way it’s always been in the sport. Maybe that needs to be changed. Maybe they shouldn’t have their opinions voiced to Masi so that he can make the decision on his own.”

Jenson Button says rules need to be clear for everyone

Furthermore, Button also thinks that there are too many emotions during a race. The constant communication between the teams and Masi makes it difficult.

Shocking radio from the #AbuDhabiGP between RBR and Michael Masi. Some have excused Masi’s actions as a mistake under pressure, but this gives the impression that he essentially followed Horner and Wheatley’s EXACT instructions #MasiOUT #F1xed #WWF1 #RaceAgainstManipulation @fia pic.twitter.com/KjMY7IVNn3 — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) February 9, 2022

Button said, “I think after the race, the teams can go and talk to Michael Masi. But during the race, I think it’s wrong. There’s so much emotion coming from the teams, also from Masi. It’s difficult, because [there is] so much adrenaline, [and there are] a lot of people watching what he does.”

“So I think it’s better the stewards can discuss it between themselves, and come up with a decision, and obviously have the rulebook in front of them as well.”

The 2009 world champion also thinks that stewards should also be involved in the decision-making. “It’s really tricky when it’s one individual, but there has to be a man at the top, right?” Button added.

“So it always lands at his feet. But no, I think it should be a decision between all of the stewards. Obviously, the rules are the rules, and whether he stuck to the rules or not. I heard that also he can manipulate the rules a little bit when it comes to the Safety Car. He is in charge of the Safety Car…”

“But when we’re told one thing, and then we hear another, especially [for] the public and the fans of the sport, whether you’re a supporter of Lewis [Hamilton] or Max [Verstappen], it needs to be clear, so we all understand it, we’re on the same page, and we just watch great racing.”

