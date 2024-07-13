“I Reckon He’s Got Real Soft Side”: Lando Norris Bets on Fernando Alonso to Weep Tears First Among All F1 Drivers

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took part in a questionnaire lately that involved naming their preferences and answering ‘who’s most likely’ questions. One of the questions was ‘Who’s most likely to cry first during a movie’ from the F1 grid. On this, Norris stated that Fernando Alonso and Piastri would be the two most likely drivers to cry.

Piastri was surprised to hear his teammate name him as well as Alonso. The Spaniard has a tough image in the sport and many would not consider him to weep in tears. However, Norris reasoned, “I reckon he [Alonso]’s got like a real soft side. Yeah he does”.

Having worked with Alonso closely as a reserve driver for McLaren, Norris perhaps knows some of the inner feelings of the two-time champion. The Briton has even raced with Alonso at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2018. Thus, Norris has some understanding of the #14 driver’s emotional psyche.

Besides, having worked with Piastri since the start of 2023, Norris certainly has spent enough time to figure out how emotional the Aussie can get. Norris stated, “He [Piastri] just cries over a dog or something”.

Piastri also conceded that he would shed some tears on a touching movie or show that strikes his emotional chords. However, the #81 driver named two other drivers whom he feels may weep during a movie – Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda.

While Piastri stated that he has never seen Tsunoda cry, he feels the Japanese driver can be “an emotional guy”. However, Piastri did not mention any such reasoning about Leclerc. But, the kind of outbursts Leclerc has when things go wrong on track certainly indicate that the Monegasque has a vulnerable and emotional side.