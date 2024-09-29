“I Remember Bawling My Eyes Out:” Lewis Hamilton Recalls the Tragic Passing of Ayrton Senna in 1994

Long before he became an honorary citizen of Brazil, Lewis Hamilton had already developed a liking towards the country, all thanks to one man – Ayrton Senna. He was Hamilton’s sporting idol and hero, which is why he couldn’t control his tears when he heard about his passing.

He got candid and made this revelation in his cover story for Style magazine. He said, “I was with my dad, we were working on the go-kart. I remember going to the front and crying, bawling my eyes out.”

Ayrton Senna passed away at the age of 34 following a horrific crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. He collided with a concrete barrier during the race, and the impact to his head was fatal.

Tragically, he was the second driver to lose his life that weekend, as Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger had died in a similar crash during qualifying the day before.

The incident changed F1 forever, as new safety measures were quickly implemented. For a nine-year-old Hamilton, who idolized the São Paulo native, it was an emotional moment. In an interview, the Brit explained that it affected him deeply because “he was not that kind of guy.” However, there’s more to this statement than meets the eye.

Hamilton opens up about casual racism and repressed emotions

Hamilton is the first and only black driver in F1 and has taken active steps to combat the lack of diversity in the sport. However, growing up, he didn’t have access to the resources or support systems he advocates for today. He and his family often faced casual racism, but his parents, unable to fully confront it, encouraged him to adopt a different approach. This upbringing led Hamilton to become emotionally reserved and guarded.

He revealed, “There was no escaping it. You experience it at school, in the parks, walking through town. I didn’t understand it and my parents never spoke to me about it. They never explained what was going on. My dad was just, ‘Keep your head down, hold it in, don’t say anything, just beat them on the track, that’s all you can do.”

Times have certainly changed, and for the better. However, back then, casual racism was far too common and often went unpunished for too long. This is what fuels the drive within the 39-year-old Hamilton to achieve greater heights.