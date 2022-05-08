Miscellaneous

“I saw people burn two of my own cars right in front of me”- Alain Prost talks about the hatred he received from fans of rival drivers during his time in Formula 1

"I saw people burn two of my own cars right in front of me"- Alain Prost talks about the hatred he received from fans of rival drivers during his time in Formula 1
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"We literally have Draymond on our team, who has had multiple dirty plays in his career": NBA Twitter trolls Klay Thompson reminding him of the 2017 DPOY and Zaza Pachulia
Next Article
"The $400 'Moss Point' Air Force1 by Devin Booker are also OBJ's favorite!": When the Phoenix Suns superstar talked about how he cannot live without his sneakers