“I see things a bit differently now”: Sebastian Vettel admits that Michael Schumacher is not his biggest motivator in F1 anymore

Sebastian Vettel says that individual performances are the biggest motivation for him at this stage in his Formula 1 career.

Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He won 4 consecutive World Championships with Red Bull from 2010-13, after which he moved to Ferrari. While he didn’t win the title with Ferrari, the 34-year-old won 14 races with the Maranello based team.

While growing up, the German driver’s biggest inspiration was fellow countryman Michael Schumacher. The latter won 7 titles, a record only matched by Lewis Hamilton last year.

On this day in 2012, Schumacher gifted Vettel an easy pass in Brazil, helping him win his 3rd consecutive World Championship. It was also Michael’s last race ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CmGbIm3gd7 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 25, 2021

Schumacher was why Vettel got into racing, and the two share a close bond off track.

However, Vettel admitted this week that Schumacher isn’t his biggest motivator anymore. Instead, he prefers to draw inspiration from fellow individuals who perform outstandingly. He took the example of his old rival, Fernando Alonso, who came second at the Qatar GP two weeks ago.

Also read: Famous F1 expert excludes Sebastian Vettel from the list of his elite drivers

Alonso had a super inspiring race in Qatar, says Sebastian Vettel

Alonso’s vintage performance in Lusail inspired Vettel. The former’s performance made him believe that age does not matter in the sport and that he too can get results with the right machinery.

He spoke to the press about this ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

“I don’t know. I think it can be drivers of past and present. Like Fernando had a super inspiring and great race last weekend. I was really happy to see him there.” said the Aston Martin driver.

“It’s a great motivation that you know you give us the right tools and the right moment and we can do our job. Nowadays you see things a bit different.”

“I don’t have posters of Michael in my room anymore. Like I said it can be standing out performances like Fernando’s last weekend or others.” he concluded. Vettel is currently 12th in the driver’s standings with 43 points to his name.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel tries to make a statement in Saudi Arabia while donning pride coloured shoes