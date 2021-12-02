“What an LGBTQ+ ally”– Sebastian Vettel tries to make statement in Saudi Arabia while donning pride coloured shoes

In 2021, Sebastian Vettel has been the staunchest advocate in Formula 1 to ask for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

The F1 contingent travels to Saudi Arabia, where the nation’s laws still believe the existence of LGBTQ+ people is illegal. Sebastian Vettel, one of the biggest advocates of the rights of LGBTQ+ people, tried to make a statement against the host country.

He donned shoes with pride colours donned on them. The last time Vettel did something similar during the Hungarian GP. At that time, the German tried to speak against the recently tabled law by the government, which allegedly stigmatized LGBTQ+ people.

I’ve just given Seb Vettel his pre-race media briefing. He was wearing these again. What a guy! What an #LGBTQ+ ally! #WeRaceAsOne pic.twitter.com/95uLJIiSp6 — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) December 2, 2021

Vettel has also been openly critical of F1’s partnership with Saudi Arabia. He even said he was unsure of visiting the nation, but in the end, he travelled.

However, he still gave a huge blow when he questioned F1 whether the money comes in is even pure? With Hamilton and Vettel being asked about the human rights concerns by the press, the heat is undoubtedly generating ahead of the Saudi government.

Sebastian Vettel a ray of hope in F1

For a long time, Hamilton was alone who used to raise his voice against the social issues in F1. And no doubt he has been crucified by his opposition for it several times.

Nevertheless, Vettel’s intervention in such issues has been a breath of fresh air, and even Hamilton would be glad about it. Such an active stance is needed in F1.

“Today I hosted a kart event with 8 young women from the local area around Jeddah. It was really nice to meet these young ladies, who came from various different backgrounds, & had different levels of experience driving karts”. – S. Vettel #Race4Women | https://t.co/vZ3Ca6Z3q4 pic.twitter.com/CxdYSUjwM7 — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) December 2, 2021

Because countries with infamous human rights records often use these sportspersons as a tool for sportswashing. So, it’s a political activity to hold F1 in Saudi Arabia by the state.

Therefore, it is within their right to raise questions and make it difficult for such states to splash money and let the foreign athletes cover their acts. That’s why they shouldn’t just “stick to the sport”.

