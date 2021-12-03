“I don’t think you would include Seb”– Famous F1 exper excludes Sebastian Vettel from the list of his elite drivers

Martin Brundle thinks Sebastian Vettel doesn’t deserve to be on his list of top drivers in the current, as his best time is past him.

Sebastian Vettel, the winner of four world titles and 53 Grand Prix, has been excluded from the list of top drivers by former F1 driver and now SkySports commentator Martin Brundle.

According to Brundle, he would even fail to nominate Vettel in the top-8 drivers on the grid. As he thinks he is past the best time of his career.

“If you were to nominate the top five of the current field, I don’t think you would include Seb. His best time is behind him,” said Brundle to Motorsport-total.com.

Asked to continue his ranking behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and complete the top five, the 62-year-old said: “Then maybe Lando [Norris] and Charles Leclerc. George [Russell] maybe. Or Sergio [Perez].”

“Possibly Carlos Sainz as well. Or Fernando [Alonso]. Fernando definitely belongs in there! But whichever way you look at it, Seb doesn’t belong.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel tries to make statement in Saudi Arabia while donning pride coloured shoes

Still, have respect for Sebastian Vettel

Despite excluding the German from the list of current top drivers, Brundle claims he still holds a deep regard for the former world champion and his contributions to the sport.

Sebastian Vettel fans be like pic.twitter.com/DhC1H4NxOw — Roms🇲🇽 (@FormulaRoms) December 2, 2021

“I respect him a lot and he still seems motivated, which impresses me. He still has the experience and the knowledge and that’s very helpful for Aston Martin.”

“In the wheel-to-wheel duel though, he sometimes lacks something. It’s always been a bit like that but in recent years it’s increased, you have to say. On the other hand, there are races like Hungary where he sees the chance and is fully there.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel organises women’s only karting event in Saudi Arabia to promote equality