“I Shouldn’t Have Survived That Accident”: James Hinchcliffe on Miraculous Recovery After Indy500 Crash

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix AUG 8 August 08, 2021: NTT IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe of Capstone – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport | Credits: IMAGO / Newscom World

No matter how far modern safety standards can go in motorsport, there will always be a large degree of risk in being a racing driver. James Hinchcliffe learned that firsthand during practice for the 2015 Indianapolis 500.

The 38-year-old opened up about his life-threatening injuries after crashing out at the marquee event almost a decade ago on the Red Flags podcast. “I shouldn’t have lived honestly I shouldn’t have survived that accident,” explained Hinchcliffe.

One of the biggest issues right after the crash for the Canadian driver was the fact that a suspension rod had just pierced his leg. The loss of blood meant that Hinchcliffe had to be given 22 units of blood when a human body can only take 11.

That said, he made a miraculous recovery — something he described as relatively painless. A testament to his fortitude was that he clinched pole position for the Indy500 the very next year.

Hinchcliffe went on to detail how the experience of going through a near-death experience of that sort changed him as a person. However, despite this, every time the visor went down, he was the same racing driver.

Hinchcliffe credits national TV debut to Indy500 crash

The 38-year-old also explained how the accident actually helped him get a different perspective on life. While Hinchcliffe hung up his IndyCar helmet back in 2021, he’s gone on to pursue many things in life which he credits to the accident itself.

“Personally I mean huge, huge… [I got a] complete different outlook on life. Complete different appreciation for things in your life, people in your life… you learn what’s actually important and what’s not,” he added.

When the hosts quizzed him jokingly whether his appearance on Season 23 of Dancing With the Stars was part of his appreciation for the larger picture in life, Hinchcliffe responded by saying that if he hadn’t suffered that accident back in 2015, he would never have done that show.

“Let’s put it this way. If I hadn’t been through that there’s no f**king way I would have done that show. You learn what’s important what’s not important. So, again, pre-accident if they had asked me to do that show I’d be like there’s zero [chance],” he concluded.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

