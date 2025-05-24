“I Would 100% Fold”: Kyle Larson’s Daughter Audrey Selling Indy 500 Themed Bracelets Melts NASCAR Fans’ Hearts

May 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indycar Series driver Kyle Larson holds son Cooper Larson as he walks with daughter Audrey Larson, wife Katelyn Larson and son Owen Larson prior to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson’s second shot at double-duty this Sunday promises to be a marquee moment — not just because he admitted it might be his final crack at it, barring another golden opportunity, but also because his children are all in, joining a legion of fans eagerly hoping he’ll topple Tony Stewart’s record.

Whether Larson can sweep both races or simply outplace Stewart remains to be seen, but the anticipation is real.

Keeping the buzz alive, Larson’s daughter Audrey has taken her support to the next level. She was recently spotted selling handcrafted bracelets near the Arrow McLaren merch trailer, with a sign reading, “Bracelets by Audrey for $3 or 2 for $5.” Jeff Gluck’s snapshot of Audrey at the counter, a box of bracelets in tow, quickly made the rounds.

Fans flooded the comments with adoration. “She’s such a cutie! Love this. Would buy from their website if they end u doing it,” wrote one supporter.

Another chimed in, “I would 100% fold and buy like 5,” while one pleaded with Larson to add the bracelets to his official merchandise store: “@KyleLarsonRacin this is cute, add these to your merch store pls.”

One eager fan announced, “I’ll be there tomorrow! Keep selling them!” while another shared a photo of their purchase, revealing a bracelet adorned with beads spelling out “5 Larson Indy 500” and captioning it with, “they’re the cutest .”

Audrey Larson is selling some bracelets if anyone is near the Arrow McLaren merch trailer. pic.twitter.com/f62mM95INn — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 23, 2025

The word around Larson’s participation — and the Team Penske controversy — has also fueled a historic milestone. For the first time since 2016, the grandstands are sold out, with Indianapolis Motor Speedway expecting a record 350,000 fans.

Larson will roll off from 21st in the Indy 500, while Robert Shwartzman, the first Israeli driver to claim a rookie pole since 1983, will lead the field to green.

Last year, during his first double-duty attempt, a lengthy delay in Indianapolis threw a wrench into Larson’s plans, leaving him scrambling to Charlotte Motor Speedway. By the time he arrived, the NASCAR race was not only underway but also halted by rain. Larson didn’t log a single lap of the NASCAR leg.

This year, his pace at Indy hasn’t matched last year’s speed, and his partnership with teammate O’Ward has dulled some of the spotlight.

As Larson put it, “I feel like I get a lot of attention in everything that I do and race, and I don’t really like that… This year has been better because I feel like I’ve kind of flown under the radar. Last year I felt like crazy. It’s been more normal, and I like it that way.”

Larson will prioritize the NASCAR race, though much will hinge on his starting position at Charlotte. Should he qualify within the top five, it could deliver the momentum he needs after returning from the Indy 500.