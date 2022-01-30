“I think he can fight with Verstappen” – Williams boss confident outgoing driver George Russell can give Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton a run for their money

“I think he can fight with Verstappen” – Jost Capito is convinced George Russell can take the title fight to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell has made his big-money move to Mercedes, with expectations sky-high, considering his already proven pedigree with Williams.

It is a big jump for the Brit, but his former boss at Williams Jost Capito is confident he can take the battle to the two title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

“I think he can fight with Verstappen, I’m sure of that. The first time in the car, he will immediately do great, that’s going to be a challenge for Hamilton. It’s going to be exciting to follow that team-internal fight.”

George Russell Turtleneck Era. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r7B6tfH33i — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 28, 2022

Max Verstappen vs George Russell?

Max Verstappen and George Russell both belong to this new-age group of exciting drivers who are taking the motorsports world by storm.

Verstappen has already shown his winning potential last season, beating the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in thrilling fashion.

Russell does not come out as aggressive as the reigning champion, but Capito is confident his other qualities are enough for him to pose a threat to the existing big guns.

“Russell has a completely different character, but he doesn’t have to look like Verstappen. You don’t have to have the same character to go hard.

“He is mentally strong and is not easily impressed by anything. That was already the case when he was not as good as he is now at the beginning of his career. He develops and grows with all the new challenges that are thrown at him, without bending or breaking.”

