Mercedes F1 Boss Toto Wolff Roasted Over Fiery 50 Second Battle With Christian Horner & Co.

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 25/02/2023

"It was a part of the failures this year": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race

Drive t0 Survive is keeping fans entertained for a brief period before the real deal of the 2023 F1 season takes place. As the episodes roll by, fans are picking up on the unseen BTS footage that Netflix proudly advertises. In one such moment, the crew is a fly on the wall at an intense team principals’ meeting where Mercedes captain Toto Wolff takes center stage. Safe to say, things get heated.

In the second episode of the docu-series, the spotlight falls on Mercedes and their porpoising problem. Since the issue wasn’t isolated, and other teams had faced their version of the phenomenon, Wolff had called a meeting to find a solution.

The worried team boss claims, “All of you are playing a dangerous game.” He then goes into detail about how things can go horribly wrong for everyone involved; ending it with a threat. “You’re in the shit and I’m going to come after you.”

Soon, the scene cuts to his audience, who either seem uninterested or stifling laughter at the outburst. Clearly, under pressure, Wolff asks them how they changed the issue. Horner bluntly replies, “You’ve got a problem. Change your f*cking car!” This rubs Wolff the wrong way, who then pulls receipts of Sergio Perez’s statements on the RB18.

Toto Wolff unintentionally breaks the internet

The nature of the outburst, the 1v1 with Horner, and the giggling team principals- you couldn’t write this episode. Fans were immediately drawn to the sitcom-like nature of events.

 

Other team principals’ reactions had fans giggling along with them. With Wolff in a tough spot, his peers couldn’t help but take the mickey out of him.

Unfortunately, Wolff was the butt of all jokes. Soon the 51-year-old was a new meme on the F1 twt. Fans were ruthless and creative in their reactions to the episode.

As the new season brings with it its bag of memes and unseen moments, this one surely takes the cake. As the 2023 season comes close, let’s hope the DTS crew can sneak into more FIA meetings for such top-notch entertainment.

Shreya Sanjeev

Shreya Sanjeev is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. Two years in the field and an ever-growing love for the sport drive her dream to walk around the paddock one day with a mic in hand. A Red Bull fan through and through, her "favorite driver" spot was once held by notable alumni Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and now, the Dutch Lion himself, Max Verstappen. Apart from F1, she muses in the NBA and cheers on for Steph Curry and his Warriors, while also jumping on the NFL bandwagon.

