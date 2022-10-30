“I think he has many more years in him”: Age is just a number for 5’8 Lewis Hamilton claims Toto Wolff

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain raises the second place trophy after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Even in his late 30s, Lewis Hamilton is among the best drivers on the grid. His last championship came in 2020, and even in 2021, he missed the title by a small margin.

The seven-time world champion also wishes to continue in F1 for the next few years. Even though his contract with Mercedes is till 2023, he will likely undergo new contract deal talks with the Silver Arrows.

So, F1 fans will watch the 103 Grand Prix winner for the foreseeable future. Right now, Hamilton claims that the eighth title is a big motivation for him to continue with F1.

Age is just a number for Lewis Hamilton

While Hamilton envisions a few more years in the sport, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes that his marquee driver is still an asset for the team and can give in several powerful performances in the coming seasons.

He thinks that Hamilton has maintained an impressive level of fitness. For Wolff, if a driver keeps up with his fitness and skills, he has no problem continuing with them even at 40.

“You can see today’s athletes are pushing the boundaries in terms of age (…) as long as you continue to look after yourself and develop your cognitive senses, I think he has many more years in him,” said Wolff.

Mercedes going for a win

Mercedes dominated F1 over the last eight years. Meanwhile, Hamilton has an impeccable record of registering victories in every season he has participated in, except for the 2022 season so far.

But with the last three races remaining, Hamilton aims to bag at least one win before F1 concludes the season. In Mexico, Mercedes finds itself with P2 and P3 start, and it has a good chance of winning the race if it beats Red Bull, which looks faster.

P3 start tomorrow! So so proud of my team, they’ve been on it all weekend and this is best qualifying we’ve had all year. Heads down for tomorrow, it’ll be hard work for sure but we’re excited for the fight 👊🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/akaGzmPEmy — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 29, 2022

Now, it remains to be seen how well Mercedes will perform. But the contest for the Silver Arrows, as Mexico, ever since Sergio Perez joined Red Bull, has been the Milton-Keynes-based team’s den.

