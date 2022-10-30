“Lewis Hamilton does not use my name” – Max Verstappen questions hatred from 7-time World Champion’s fan base

Max Verstappen considers his title rival Lewis Hamilton as one of the greatest in the sport. The Dutchman believes there is no one close to him in terms of achievements in t the sport.

But following the acrimonious ending to the 2021 season, the two haven’t seen eye-to-eye much. But the rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull has been fuelled further despite the lack of competition between the two teams on track.

From Nelson Piquet’s racial comments on Hamilton to Red Bull’s budget cap breach, there have been enough incidents that have not repaired the relationship between the two drivers. But Verstappen claims he has enough respect for the Briton.

But in contracts, the 2-time World champion feels there is a lack of respect from Lewis’s side. The Dutchman claimed, “People have told me that he doesn’t call me by my name.”

Lewis has always referred to Verstappen with his pronouns. And this is not a sign of mutual respect as the Dutchman believes. But that doesn’t mean he has no admiration for Lewis’s achievements.

Lewis and George ran away before Max could even say a word lmaooo pic.twitter.com/5JxkLUZbyB — Mari (@very_berry99) October 29, 2022

Max added, “I was always taught that you have to respect what people have achieved in sport. I have no problem with what Lewis has achieved. He is one of the best ever.

Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton has done an”Amazing job”

Lewis Hamilton debuted in 2007 and charged for his first title win in his first season. He has claimed 103 race wins and 7 F1 championships.

But Max Verstappen pointed out what separates Lewis from other champions. Max claims Lewis did not achieve all his records by just being in a fast car.

Max said, “I know it is not only the car he has been driving. We all know that, but you still have to beat your team-mate and Lewis has done that consistently.”

Max added, “I think you have to acknowledge the person has done an amazing job as well.”

Fernando Alonso on Max Verstappen’s titles compared to Lewis Hamilton’s: “I think Verstappen’s titles are more valuable than what Hamilton has achieved. I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it’s different when you only race with your teammate and win 7 titles.”#F1 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) October 29, 2022

This comes following Fernando Alonso’s statement that Verstappen’s records are far superior to Hamilton’s. And that Hamilton had to compete only against his teammates and lacked a worthy competitor.

COTA crowd calls Verstappen and Perez ‘Cheaters’

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went neck-to-neck in the 2021 title race. Max triumphed in the season finale in Abu Dhabi claiming his first Championship title. But since then the fans of the two drivers have been hostile towards each other.

Ahead of the race 2022 US GP, Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez were heckled by the crowd during an event. The crowds chanted “cheater, cheater” referring to Red Bull’s budget breach.

A group of fans chanting ‘cheater’ at Max Verstappen in Austin 😳 (via @lewis_nation)pic.twitter.com/qASQsUGaQx — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 22, 2022

Verstappen said it did not affect him. He claims “It’s probably just frustration that has built up among fans of their particular driver who is not doing so well. Or they don’t like me.”

“I am not here to be liked and it’s not going to ruin my day. I am having a great time with my team. People can say what they like, but I am here to perform.”

