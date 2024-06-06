“I Think It’s Fair”: Liam Lawson Reacts to Drop in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Game Rating

EA Sports recently revealed the ratings of the F1 24 game. Max Verstappen topped the ratings with an overall score of 96. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso received the second-highest rating with an overall score of 92. And when it came to seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, his overall score dropped from 92 in F1 23 to 89 in F1 24. Even though the Briton received such a low score, Liam Lawson believes it is only fair because of how these drivers performed last season.

When asked if the rating Hamilton received was fair, the 22-year-old told talkSPORT’s interviewer with a wide smile, “Honestly, I don’t know”. He then took a pause to think before adding,

“I think it is fair, to be honest. I think Max [Verstappen] right now is in a very very strong [position]. Obviously, the team is very very strong and have been for the last couple of years. But Max is also driving at a level that is very very high. Not that Lewis [Hamilton] isn’t“.

Hamilton is currently tied with three other drivers with a rating of 89. The other drivers who have this same overall score are the two Ferrari drivers – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Next on the list are Hamilton‘s Mercedes teammate George Russell and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. Both have an overall score of 87. Lawson’s thoughts about Hamilton’s rating were particularly intriguing, as during the same interview he admitted that he was a fan of the Briton while growing up.

Liam Lawson confesses Lewis Hamilton was his hero during his childhood

During the same interaction, Lawson confessed that he looked up to Hamilton while growing up. However, his loyalties slowly changed when he began playing the F1 game.

The New Zealander revealed that whenever he played the game, he always chose Red Bull. Lawson liked the team’s cars and thought that “they looked cool”.

However, Lawson admitted that even when he played the game, he just liked the team’s cars and was not a fan of any of their drivers in particular. It is only recently that he began to find appreciation for the likes of Verstappen. Lawson then concluded the interview by revealing how he would now like to approach his future.

The 22-year-old said that while his priority is to remain with Red Bull, he may begin looking elsewhere if the Milton Keynes-based outfit do not offer him a seat. It will be interesting if fans ever get to see Lawson go up against his idol Hamilton.