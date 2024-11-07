“I Think It’s Very Smart”: Guenther Steiner Would Have Followed Oscar Piastri’s Playbook Had He Been a Driver

Formula 1 is a team sport, which is why drivers need the right people in their entourage to succeed. Team bosses rarely engage with drivers’ well-being or performance checks, a fact that even Guenther Steiner acknowledges.

For Steiner, a former Team Principal of Haas, Oscar Piastri‘s mantra to get himself the right mentorship was the correct approach. So much so that he confessed that had he been a racing driver, he would have done what the Aussie driver is doing.

“Having Mark Webber around, somebody who knows how to play it, you know, how to play the game, you know, to get that advantage. Oscar Piastri doesn’t leave anything,” said Steiner on The Red Flags Podcast.

Webber has played a key role in shaping Piastri’s career, having managed him since the summer of 2020. The ex-Red Bull driver is also believed to be a pivotal player in getting Piastri to McLaren, away from the clutches of Alpine in a move that has been appreciated for its foresight.

“and i’ve been told by a couple of people that his [oscar piastri] manager, mark webber, was in tears after the race watching the podium.” pic.twitter.com/bG7yV53X4w — sabrina (@MARKWBB) September 16, 2024

Since then, Piastri has been the driver to follow. The Melbourne-born has become one of the sport’s most exciting stars and is also seen as a contender for the 2025 title with his output.

Steiner stated that Webber plays an influential role in his positive performances. “You know, he’s not this good because he’s just good. He’s got how he structures his career. I think it’s very smart,” added Steiner.

Webber stood for Piastri’s rights

Amidst the title battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen this season, McLaren had to make the tough decision of putting Piastri as second priority. Surprisingly, when they relayed this decision, it was mathematically possible for him to win the championship himself.

Initially, this idea was not very appealing to Piastri. Webber reportedly stated that his client would never race as a deputy driver for any team and pointed to certain clauses in his contract to highlight McLaren’s inability to force him into such a role.

Eventually, Piastri played the ideal team player role and publicly claimed that he would back Norris in his quest for the crown. Though, that may not help any longer.

As things stand, Norris could lose the title race in Las Vegas if the gap between him and Verstappen remains over 60 points. McLaren was probably too late in issuing team orders.