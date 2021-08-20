F1

“I think Max will win”– Lando Norris believes Max Verstappen will win world title despite in deficit against Lewis Hamilton

"I think Max will win"– Lando Norris believes Max Verstappen will win world title despite in deficit against Lewis Hamilton
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
'Hosting Jeopardy Was Just So Much Fun': Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Would Have Been Glad To Take Alex Trebek's Role If 'They Figured Out A Way"
Next Article
"The Atlanta Falcons were dancing and hooraying at halftime" Ex-Falcon Robert Alford makes hilarious admission to Malcolm Butler about infamous Super Bowl LI vs Patriots
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James could save 10,000 black lives if he wanted to": Republican party supporter Ted Nugent makes outrageous claims about Lakers star with Jason Whitlock
“LeBron James could save 10,000 black lives if he wanted to”: Republican party supporter Ted Nugent makes outrageous claims about Lakers star with Jason Whitlock

Once someone gets to a certain level of fame, they cultivate a faction of some…