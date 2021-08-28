“I think Michael is not proud of what happened either” – Sebastian Vettel demands for higher safety standards at Spa Francorchamps

“I think Michael is not proud of what happened either” – Sebastian Vettel ranted on team radio about a red flag not being called earlier after Lando Norris suffered a dangerous crash at Raidillon.

Lando Norris suffered a horrific crash during qualifying at Spa in Belgian, hitting the walls at high speed. He has since been rushed to the hospital for precautionary X-rays.

Sebastian Vettel was not pleased when he got to know of the crash, ranting on Aston Martin team radio about wanting a Red Flag being called earlier due to the dangerously wet conditions at the fast circuit.

“The thing is that we learn from what happened. It could have been a different outcome with the crash so I think we were lucky.

“I think Michael [Masi, race director] is not proud of what happened either.

“It’s always easy to play Captain Hindsight, but I think we need to find a way that we listen more to the information that we have. Inside the garage, it’s very limited, because it’s like looking out of the window, but three kilometres that way I have no clue what is going on.

“When I went down to Eau Rouge and came up the hill, it was a lot of water and I was calling for a red flag. I think the truth is, the session should not have started at all.

“There’s plenty of things we could have done better. I think it’s better to be safe one time too many than one time too little. It’s good that nothing happened, that’s the main news, but it could have been a different outcome for Lando, and I’m not sure there’s anything he could have done.

“Maybe Eau Rouge got too easy over the years & thus too fast. Obviously the cars have a lot of grip, but maybe we should make it tighter again, just like before, so it becomes more of a challenge again. In dry conditions, it’s not a corner for us anymore.”

