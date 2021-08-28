“I don’t feel they need to spend the money” – Lewis Hamilton advises against altering the crash-prone Eau Rouge corner at Spa

“I don’t feel they need to spend the money” – Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have a differing opinion on what needs to be done with the Eau Rouge corner at Spa.

The Eau Rouge corner is living up to its dangerous reputation, with multiple crashes to report already this weekend.

Six drivers crashed in the W Series yesterday, with two rushed to the hospital. And earlier today, Lando Norris had a horrific crash as he went through Eau Rouge to Raidillon, and has gone through precautionary X-ray inspection.

But Lewis Hamilton believes making alterations to the infamous corner won’t have any significant impact.

“I think they’ve just got to get rid of the bump and then leave Eau Rouge as it is. But they’ll do what they do. I don’t feel they need to spend the money.”

RED FLAG: Lando Norris is into the barriers – and Q3 is halted Lando tells McLaren over the radio that his ok #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/u1mbNytWiF — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2021

Max Verstappen can’t wait to see changes to Eau Rouge

Lewis Hamilton’s arch-rival Max Verstappen, however, is happy with the information that changes are indeed going to be made to the corner before next year’s race.

“The changes I saw yesterday which are going to happen at the end of the year – so for us next year – I think they look very good.

“It is a very fast corner and when you go through it everything is fine. Of course the problem is when the barrier is so close and one person hits the barrier, it’s very easily that the car bounces back onto the track and onto the racing line and then you can collect another car.

“If it happens a little bit later, you go over the crest, it’s blind as well – I think as it was in the Spa 24 Hour race with the GT3 cars there was also a massive crash.

“I do think with the changes that are being made it will be a lot better. Racing is never going to be fully safe, everyone knows that, but of course there are a few things around that corner which can be helped and they are doing that so I think it’s going to be a lot better.”

