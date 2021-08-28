F1

“I don’t feel they need to spend the money” – Lewis Hamilton advises against altering the crash-prone Eau Rouge corner at Spa

"I don’t feel they need to spend the money” - Lewis Hamilton advises against altering the crash-prone Eau Rouge corner at Spa
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Maybe it's not the best for today"- Lewis Hamilton hopes his setup helps him to win on Sunday
Next Article
"LeBron James and Bronny, think you can handle this heat?": Lakers' legend Shaquille O'Neal challenges the King and Dwyane Wade in a father-son 2v2
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…