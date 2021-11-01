“I think that’s a possibility”– F1 can name ‘Sprint champion’ amidst the plans to revamp Sprint Races format in 2022

The inclusion of sprint races has received mixed reviews, but F1 is planning to increase its presence and can introduce a sprint champion too.

Formula 1 introduced the sprint race format to Formula 1 in 2020. So far, the paddock is split with its opinions on the format. However, F1 is determined to expand its existence.

For 2021, there might be six sprint races, but the officials will redesign the format. Among the potential change could be the introduction of a sprint races champion.

“We’ve in principle agreed with the teams that we will look towards six events for next year,” F1’s motorsport director Ross Brawn confirmed. Asked by RaceFans whether it could create a ‘sprint qualifying champion’ award, Brawn said: “Yes I think that’s a possibility.”

“I think as you saw with Crypto we were able to bring in a new commercial partner which was partly around sprint so therefore that could be a very appealing aspect for commercial partners,” he added.

The Sprint Races will not swallow Sunday

Though F1 is contemplating making sprint races more entertaining, they have maintained it won’t harm the races on Sunday. “The trick is always to make sure we never cannibalise the main event,” Brawn said.

“The race on a Sunday is the main event. It’s the grand prix and we want to enhance that and not cannibalise that. So whatever we do, we’re mindful of not detracting from the Sunday event. So if we did do something it would have to enter consideration. But it’s an option.”

Moreover, in the proposed changes, the sprint races could receive more points to distribute. And it may also be shelved as a grid decided and can be classified just as a race.

“There are a few things which are on the table for discussion,” said Brawn. “The pole position for Friday – which has clearly not been popular, not having the pole position for a Friday – that’s on the agenda.”

“The naming of the event – because we all call it a race, it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck – the naming of the event is something we want to tidy up.”

“And then perhaps the points distribution for a Saturday could make it more challenging and inviting for drivers to race. So that’s definitely something that is on our agenda to discuss with the FIA and the teams.”

“Following Brazil, there’ll be another get-together. We’ve had the F1 Commission, it was very positive and after Brazil we’ll get down and start to sort out the details.”