“I think that’s good”– Sebastian Vettel supports extinction rebellion at Dutch GP which speaks against the purpose of F1

Sebastian Vettel thinks it’s positive that the climate emergency group Extinction Rebellion will be protesting to raise awareness against climate change and force Formula 1 to do more to reduce its emissions.

The group describes the Dutch Grand Prix as “the definition of unnecessary emissions, nature disturbance and favouritism that threatens our future” and also cited harm to wildlife and natural habitat in the area.

“I’ve heard about it [the planned Extinction Rebellion protest],” said Vettel when asked what he would say to the Extinction Rebellion protesters about F1 and its environmental responsibility.

“We are living in a time where it is important to raise attention and that’s what they are doing, so I think that’s good. If you ask me how I would respond, there’s a lot of things that Formula 1 is planning to do, some small things that Formula 1 is taking action on, which is good.”

We are not doing enough

Vettel then claims that the current effort to conserve the planet amidst climate change is not enough and would require more stringent action for better results.

“But is it enough? No, it’s not enough. Obviously It’s very different in every single country and some countries are further along than others, some people are further along in their heads in addressing this topic than others.”

“But as a whole of humanity, are we doing enough? Probably not. It is that we understand what is at stake. And if we don’t get it, then I think there is no future.”

“It sounds very dark, but equally on the bright side, there’s a lot of things that we can do, and I believe there’s a place for Formula 1, providing Formula 1 is addressing the right things and making the right moves.

“The small things that are taken action on are good is the first step, but not more than the first step yet.”