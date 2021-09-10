“I think we can expect a bit of a mess going into Q3″– Sergio Perez predicts a disordered qualifying at Monza

“I think we can expect a bit of a mess going into Q3″– Sergio Perez predicts a disordered qualifying as the drivers likely get in the way of each other.

Sergio Perez has warned the drivers that the Friday qualifying would be a messy affair if they get in each other’s way to get a slipstream for better timing.

Perez was right as the Grand Prix in Monza two years ago; only one of the nine drivers who attempted to set times at the end of Q3 was able to. The rest failed to reach the starting line before the chequered flag as drivers held back, unwilling to be the only one to lap without a slipstream.

“I think we can expect a bit of a mess going into Q3, especially with people aiming for tows and trying to be close to each other,” the Red Bull driver predicted. “I think will be quite a hectic one come Q3.”

Perez would be even more cautious on Friday, as this season, he has failed to reach the starting line twice in time to give a better recorded time jeopardizing his grid start ambitions.

Contrasting qualifying fortunes for the Red Bull drivers 😀😔 Could be a long Sunday for @SChecoPerez #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Itg2NM5Kmp — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

Authorities should keep a check

In 2019, the stewards reprimanded Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz, and Nico Hulkenberg for the 2019 incident, and Perez expects the same mechanism will still be there for this weekend.

“They’re talking about enforcing lap delta for the out-laps like they did last year, which kept us all from driving unnecessarily slowly,” he said. “That’s kind of what causes the problems when someone really backs off and tries to find a tow.”

“I remember back in 2019 I think we all messed up in Q3 because someone backed up and tried to get a tow and then we missed the lap. So it’s definitely critical here but we’ll see how it plays out.”