F1

“I think we could fight with Charles Leclerc, but fighting with Max Verstappen is no chance”– George Russell tags 30 Grand Prix winner favourite for Italian GP

"I think we could fight with Charles Leclerc, but fighting with Max Verstappen is no chance"– George Russell tags 30 Grand Prix winner favourite for Italian GP
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
16 pole winner Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher's record after claiming P1 at Italian GP
Next Article
"Don't know who Urvashi Rautela is": Naseem Shah denies recognizing Urvashi Rautela after actress shares fan's video featuring the two
F1 Latest News
"These f*****g idiots, man" - Daniel Ricciardo fumes at a photographer in the pitlane at Italian GP
“These f*****g idiots, man” – Daniel Ricciardo fumes at a photographer in the pitlane at Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo was heard wanting to inflict some harm on a photographer in the pitlane…