F1

“5th was the best I could do”– Lewis Hamilton complains he is losing 0.2 seconds at final sector in Monza

"5th was the best I could do"– Lewis Hamilton complains he is losing 0.2 seconds at final sector in Monza
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
$200 million Russell Westbrook wants new team to ‘empower’ him if dealt away from Lakers
Next Article
"Take it easy on us please": Brain Lara hilariously responds to Suresh Raina as he trains himself to partake in Road Safety World Series 2022
F1 Latest News
16 pole winner Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher's record after claiming P1 at Italian GP
16 pole winner Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher’s record after claiming P1 at Italian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stormed to P1 at the Italian Grand Prix qualifying taking his…