$80 Million Worth DJ Khaled Flexes His Latest Purchase: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 Car

The popularity of F1 seems to be growing rapidly, especially in the United States. Thanks to Drive to Survive, the sport tapped into the American audiences, with a plethora of A-list celebs also joining the bandwagon. Global icon and music producer DJ Khaled is one entity who has completely immersed himself in the world of F1. Taking his fandom above and beyond, DJ Khaled recently purchased an F1 Ferrari car, once driven by Charles Leclerc.

The $80 million worth music producer took to social media platform TikTok to showcase his latest purchase. He uploaded a video of the Ferrari car alongside his two sons, Asahd and Aalam. X user Bryson Sullivan confirmed that the model of the car was the SF71H, which Ferrari featured in the 2018 season. However, the car is painted in the style of the SF90, along with the number ’16’ imprinted on it, which is the same as Leclerc‘s.

An enthused Khaled showed off the car with his sons, who featured in the video wearing matching Ferrari t-shirts. He made it a point to specify that the car was a real F1 car and not a replica. Both children were busy playing with the car, especially Khaled’s younger son, Aalam. The 4-year-old was busy trying to climb on the car but was having a hard time finding the right balance.

Notably, this isn’t DJ Khaled’s only encounter with the F1 world. Hailing from Miami, the record producer was also present in the paddock at the Miami GP in 2023. Sky F1’s Martin Brundle had a chat with the 48-year-old during one of his famous gridwalks. Khaled was once again at his enthusiastic best, as he claimed God planned to have him visit the race.

Charles Leclerc isn’t the only F1 driver to have a celebrity fan

During the Netflix Cup in 2023, Mark Wahlberg was spotted in the audience as F1 and Golf stars played the tournament. Wahlberg’s star power had nothing to do with his presence in the audience. Instead, it was his daughter, who had a crush on McLaren’s Lando Norris, that brought Wahlberg along. The ace Hollywood actor confessed his daughter reeled him in through Drive to Survive. The series led to Wahlberg’s daughter being left mesmerized by the 24-year-old.

Wahlberg once revealed a heartwarming gesture he made for his daughter. Upon learning about the race in Vegas last year, Wahlberg’s daughter expected him to take her. Intrigued by the sudden interest, he asked his daughter the reason behind the sudden interest. In response, all she said was that they could only support McLaren if they went.

A quick search on the web browser answered all of Wahlberg’s questions about his daughter’s sudden liking of F1 and McLaren. Wahlberg went above and beyond to ensure Norris’ F1 car gets delivered to their doorstep, making for a truly unforgettable moment for his daughter. It was a true testament to the lengths a parent would be willing to reach to ensure the happiness of their child or children.