“Lewis Hamilton has won 9.6 % of all official F1 races”– F1 Reddit amazed by 103 Grand Prix winner’s record as he boasts more wins than Red Bull

F1 Reddit is in awe of Lewis Hamilton, who has won over 9.6% of all the F1 races ever happened in the history of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in the history of F1. With seven titles and 103 Grand Prix wins, the Briton is in a league of his own.

Moreover, except in 2022, there is no season in which he hasn’t won a race. So, the level at which the Mercedes star performs is unmatchable.

So much that it’s estimated that Hamilton has won over 9.6% of all the F1 races that have ever been done. Meanwhile, his race entries stand at 28.33% of the races that happened.

But what’s more illustrious is that only four teams have had more race wins than him. The list includes the three most historic F1 teams, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams, and then his own team Mercedes.

Red Bull, who also had a successful spell of races in the last 16 years, yet they are below Hamilton in terms of race wins. Moreover, the top 10 teams with the most wins in F1 obtained 11% of those from Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of losing his streak

As mentioned above, no matter how the season is going, Hamilton has managed to fetch at least a win from every competitive year. But in 2022, with over 16 races gone, Hamilton is yet to win a race.

Thus, it could bring an end to one of the most legendary feats covered by Hamilton. Though, the Briton is confident that Mercedes will get win this season.

Mercedes’ W13 had been pretty inconsistent with its performances. At times, it performs at a decent pace, but in some sectors, it struggles hard.

Lewis Hamilton has led an #F1 race for 27,613km which is more than two laps around the moon. pic.twitter.com/sdnzEwko7Y — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) September 19, 2022

At the start of the season, the porpoising issue was another headache for Mercedes. But a few races into the season, they solved it, though massive work still needed.

It remains to be seen whether Hamilton takes away a win this season. Moreover, what will Mercedes strategize for next year to be back at the top of the standings?

