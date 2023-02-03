“I Wanna Sleep in Here Tonight” – David Croft Was Left Speechless After Driving the Lotus F1 Car

Sky F1 commentator David Croft is a household name in F1 as he has been providing the fans with content that keeps them on the edge of their seats.

Croft started his career in F1 in 2006 with BBC and ever since then has made his mark on the sport with his brilliant broadcasting of the events of the track.

The Briton has innate knowledge about the sport and as the saying goes ‘working in F1 does not make you an F1 driver’, Croft wanted a hands-on experience with the F1 car.

David Croft left speechless after his debut F1 run

Six years after he made his debut in Formula 1 as a commentator, Croft was finally given the opportunity by the Lotus F1 team to race in their car.

The Lotus team coached the British commentator as he took the car out of the garage for a spin but this did not come without preparation.

Croft himself explained that you can’t just jump into an F1 car, no one can do that. So the day he went to the Paul Ricard Circuit to drive the Lotus F1 car, he first took the Formula Renault for a test run.

Formula Renault cars are close to F1 cars but are driven in the feeder series of formula racing. It can do 140mph on a straight but the drivers are advised not to go too fast too soon.

So before taking a seat inside the 2012 lotus E20, Croft took the Formula Renault for a spin saying, “I’m very nervous about this whole thing.”

As he tried settling into the Formula Renault seat he found it very compact. Croft said that he isn’t able to move his elbow and even spun out of the track as he tried pushing the car to its limits.

Croft did not want to get out of the car

After his test run in a Formula Renault, it was time for Croft to step into Formula 1. Before going out on the track he received a series of instructions from the engineers which he diligently followed.

Heading onto the straights of the Paul Ricard Circuit, Croft tried to push the car to its maximum and went flat out.

As he returned back to the garage, Croft was left speechless about what he had just experienced. He told the engineers, “Don’t ever take me out of this thing. I wanna sleep in here tonight.”

