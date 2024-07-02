Clear Winner in Austrian GP ‘Bearfight’- Lando Norris Given Advice to Heal Wounds

Considering how close Max Verstappen and Lando Norris had been in the races leading up to the Austrian GP, a feisty duel was a long time in the making. Unfortunately, it ended in retirement for Norris and Verstappen missing out on the victory and the latter is taking the majority of the heat from the incident. However, former boss Eddie Jordan comes out to defend the Dutchman and asks Norris to change his ways.

“Max is a fighter, he’s a bear. And before you get in the ring with a bear, you have to make sure you’re prepared for it, to go one side and the other side to then play this,” said Jordan on the Formula for Success podcast.

What Jordan wants Norris to do is understand where Verstappen stands. He is one of F1’s best and most aggressive drivers. So, the Bristol-born driver needs to have a stronger mindset before going toe to toe.

"The person in front has the right of way." EJ claims Lando Norris was at fault for the incident between him and Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix

“The actual incident itself could have been so easily avoided. When you’re defending and in the lead, it’s no different to the road rules that the person in front of you has the right of way”, he added. Norris had enough room on the outside and could’ve taken a bit of kerb to avoid the incident. However, he chose to contest and the two came together.

Verstappen is under added scrutiny because of his past. The Dutch driver got a lot of stick from the public in 2021 when his Championship fight with Lewis Hamilton also saw similar incidents. Hamilton, however, was in a different situation and was actively chasing a Title which is why he had everything to lose. Per Jordan, Norris could have avoided the Austrian GP ordeal altogether.

Was Max Verstappen at fault for the 2024 Austrian GP crash with Lando Norris?

A slow pit stop by Red Bull put Norris within touching distance of Verstappen, and the Bristol-born driver was desperate for his second F1 win. He kept the 26-year-old under pressure and attempted multiple divebombs. Then came lap 64, the zeroth hour of disaster.

Norris attempted another move, but Verstappen’s aggressive defense punctured the McLaren’s tire seconds later, and Verstappen suffered a similar fate. Neither admitted to their mistake and blamed the other for what unfolded at the Red Bull ring.

Closely looking at the crash footage, it is seen that Norris is not even halfway alongside Verstappen before the braking point. The Dutchman moved left to open up the corner entry but left enough room for Norris, in case he decided to divebomb.

Norris has been driving up on the inside of that corner and hence another reason for Verstappen to open up the corner. To get a better exit and overtake Norris once again. The Brit went for the outside but did not take any kerb. Hence, he ended up colliding with Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver was wrong in moving so late, but so was Norris for dive bombing. To avoid a crash, Norris could have ridden the kerb and attempted an overtake on the next corner.