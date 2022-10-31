“The driver who prompted the Mongolian government to request UN intervention”: British media bashes Max Verstappen for playing victim against Ted Kravitz

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Kravitz calling Max Verstappen’s maiden title victory a robbery for Lewis Hamilton made the Dutchman take an offence. He has now decided to boycott Skysports and Kravitz overall.

Verstappen also said after the Mexican Grand Prix that he found Kravitz’s comments disrespectful. Thus, his judgement on avoiding SkySports media.

This change of words has initiated a backlash from the British media, let alone SkySports. So, what will unfold between the two sides could be a very intense conflict over the rest of the season.

The stumbling block was apparently a report by pit reporter Ted Kravitz. In a post he spoke of a “stolen championship” in the 2021 season. Max Verstappen then complained to his team. #AMuS — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 31, 2022

Max Verstappen bashed by British media

While Verstappen said he felt disrespected by Kravitz, British media has responded to that remark. James Elson from the Motorsport Magzine attacked the F1 world champion over his racist comments on Lance Stroll, which prompted the Mongolian government to reach the UN.

“Verstappen – the driver who prompted the Mongolian government to request UN intervention for twice using racist language on team radio for which he refused to apologize – has now decided that Ted Kravitz has gone too far!” wrote Elson in his column.

Verstappen hasn’t made a follow-up comment on how he mocked Stroll with a racist connotation, let alone apologize for it. So, Verstappen playing a victim against Kravitz isn’t helping him.

Verstappen didn’t even condemn Nelson Piquet

The Dutch race driver is dating former F1 champion Nelson Piquet’s daughter Kelly Piquet. The three-time world champion last year, after Verstappen and Hamilton collided, called the latter with a racial slur.

Her daughter even liked the post by Rodrigo Piquet defending Nelson, though she instantly disliked it. The internet was quick enough to notice it. Considering Verstappen was involved in the controversy, as the remarks were related to the incident involving him. Moreover, he is also now involved with the Piquet family.

The Dutchman indeed called the comments wrong. However, he said that Nelson is not racist, even though the Brazilian authorities penalized him heavily for his remarks.

