Tejas Venkatesh
Published 27/01/2023

$50 Million Net Worth Nico Rosberg Allowed To Return Back To F1 Paddock Anti-Vaccine Ban

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Former driver Nico Rosberg walks though the crowd during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Rosberg announced his retirement from F1 following his 2016 Championship win. The news was a shock to many as fans expected Rosberg to defend his maiden title. But the German driver never strayed far from Formula 1 as he returned to the sport as a Pundit with Sky Sports.

However, the Racer-turned-pundit has been absent from the F1 paddock for most of 2022. And the reason is his refusal to take the Covid-19 jab.

After the Covid-19 Pandemic spread, the FIA mandated all team members and media personnel to be vaccinated. Failure to do so will result in exclusion from the F1 paddock.

Sky Sports Hid Rosberg’s paddock ban

Nico Rosberg was not allowed to enter the F1 paddock. But the 2016 F1 Champion regularly made TV appearances on Sky Sports channels to provide commentary and race analysis.

The German used to regularly appear remotely on Video Calls or from outside the paddock premises. The ban was kept a secret by Nico’s employers to prevent any public backlash.

However, fans began to catch the wind and it all started to make sense during the 2022 Monaco GP. The $50 Million Net Worth driver resides in the Mediterranean principality.

 

Yet, Rosberg chose to make an appearance from inside his Monte Carlo home via Video Call. And later appeared around the Monaco harbour, just metres outside the F1 paddock.

The news regarding Rosberg’s ban from the F1 paddock was broken by multiple British news outlets. Resulting in the driver providing an official statement to clarify his stance.

Nico Rosberg can return to F1 Paddock in 2023

Nico Rosberg released a statement through his PR team. The driver admitted that he had contracted Covid earlier but had recovered from the disease. He chose to not vaccinate himself following his doctor’s advice.

His spokesperson clarified, “Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate. He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations.”

Additionally, it read, “In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He continues to fulfil his duties as a commentator for Sky.”

 

But the former Mercedes driver can potentially return to the F1 paddock to carry out his media duties. At the latest conference of the World Motor Sport Council in Bologna, the FIA removed the vaccine mandate for F1’s paddock attendees.

They have also relaxed the mandatory testing rules. This means Nico will be allowed to interview drivers or make a public appearance within the paddock. Sky Sports have also added the former driver to their 2023 lineup.

