F1

“I want Max to win”– Yuki Tsunoda wanted Max Verstappen to win as Japanese race driver pulls sensational defence against seven-time world champion in Turkey

"I want Max to win"– Yuki Tsunoda wanted Max Verstappen to win as Japanese race driver pulls sensational defence against seven-time world champion in Turkey
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
RCB vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats | IPL 2021 Eliminator
Next Article
"Greatest finisher ever": Virat Kohli jumps out of seat to cheer for MS Dhoni in DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1
F1 Latest News
"You owe me a couple of tequilas"– Sergio Perez to Max Verstappen after Mexican sensation saves Red Bull ace from Lewis Hamilton's wrath
“You owe me a couple of tequilas”– Sergio Perez to Max Verstappen after Mexican sensation saves Red Bull ace from Lewis Hamilton’s wrath

“You owe me a couple of tequilas”– Sergio Perez to Max Verstappen after he saves…