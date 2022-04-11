“Senna faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him”: Lewis Hamilton shares what connects him to Ayrton Senna

Mercedes’ driver Lewis Hamilton expressed his appreciation for the three-time world champion Ayrton Senna and shared tips for the new generation.

Every F1 driver in their childhood looks up to someone for inspiration. Michael Schumacher is a big example for all the upcoming drivers.

Lewis Hamilton was inspired by the three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. He explained that Senna was his childhood hero and inspired him to become an F1 driver.

The seven-time world champion being a huge admirer of Senna explained the love for the Brazilian. He stated: “the way he drove, the colors of his helmet, the passion with which he spoke, and his victories.”

Most beautiful job in the world

Hamilton discussed the parallels he finds between his and Senna’s approach to overcoming hardship. He said: “Senna faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. Moreover, I experienced too in my career, albeit for different reasons.”

The Briton was just a nine-year-old when Senna passed away at the San Marino Grand Prix. He expressed his admiration for the F1 cars and drivers calling them the most beautiful job in the world.

In Addition, Hamilton used to watch Senna driving on television. Recalling a childhood moment, he said: “I want to become a driver like him and get to F1.”

An ode to the Next Generation by Lewis Hamilton

In 2015, Hamilton equalled Senna’s three world championship triumphs. In 2017, he broke Senna’s record of 65 pole positions.

The passion for driving that Hamilton saw in Senna’s eyes has helped him improve his performance on the track. He has already achieved a GOAT status in the sport.

Hamilton had kind words while speaking about how he could inspire the next generation. He said: “Don’t pay attention to the negative comments of those who hate you, whoever tells you that you cannot reach certain goals.”

Moreover, self-belief is very important to Hamilton. He concluded by saying: “We can all grow up. I hope to encourage people to make their voices heard.”