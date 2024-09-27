“I Want to Finish My Career When I Want and Not When Someone Tells Me”: Sergio Perez on His Retirement from F1

After years of criticism, Sergio Perez came to the point where he started entertaining the thought of retirement. The Mexican has struggled to perform consistently in the fastest car on the grid. However, after quick contemplation, the 34-year-old concluded he would hang up his helmet on his terms and not on someone else’s orders.

In his exclusive with DAZN, Perez admitted, “I want to finish my career when I want and not when someone tells me. That’s my main focus: to get to the point where I can decide my future.”

Red Bull has announced a “two-year” contract extension for Sergio Perez… …though it’s left some wiggle room, with team principal Christian Horner saying only that “now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025”. pic.twitter.com/2uEGm07Snz — The Race (@wearetherace) June 4, 2024

The Red Bull man admitted despite the ups and downs, he still enjoys the sport, the racing, and the adrenaline rush attached to it. So, despite the massive and growing pressure, Perez wants to continue being part of the circus. Not just the good days, he’s learned to look at the bright side of his bad days as well.

The #11 driver also recently extended his contract till the end of the 2026 season. Even though it is a 1+1 year deal, Perez has two more years on his contract which came as a surprise to many. However, he believes he can have a similar career trajectory or longevity as Fernando Alonso.

The demanding calendar might make Perez retire from F1

Perez will continue racing till he’s 36 if he fulfills his current contract with Red Bull. However, even though he desires to race for longer and many more years to come, there is one obstacle. The F1 calendar is becoming increasingly demanding. The drivers will face the physical toll of 24 races for the first time this season.

There are suggestions F1 might add more races to the already lengthy career. This has become a topic of contention for many and Perez is among them. The Mexican believes if this scenario continues he might be forced to call it quits.

He said, “With 24 races a year, the calendar is already complicated, but I will be here for at least two more years. However, I don’t see myself in Formula 1 for much longer.”

F1 is already an extremely physically grueling sport. With the owners planning to add more races, it will become incredibly taxing. Only time will tell what toll it takes on the bodies of the drivers and how they cope with it.