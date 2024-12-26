“I Wanted to Destroy My Room”: Max Verstappen Recalls Dad Jos’ Role in Helping Him Win in Brazil

Max Verstappen’s resolve was tested to its very core in Sao Paulo earlier this year, with setbacks coming his way left, right, and center. Already heading into the Grand Prix with a five-place grid penalty, Verstappen was keen to qualify as high as possible. However, after crashing out of Q2 due to a controversial red flag, Verstappen was left fuming.

Verstappen finished P12 in qualifying, which meant he had to start the Sao Paulo GP from P17 on the grid. This gave his title rival, Lando Norris, a massive advantage to close the gap, with the McLaren driver having secured the pole. Verstappen recalled how his state of mind was horrific after that qualifying session, with pent-up anger inside.

An unfortunate turn of events for Max in Q2 A red flag put an end to his Quali run Max will start the Race in P17 due to a five-place grid penalty #KeepPushing #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/nk9KyXDb8x — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) November 3, 2024

It was the Red Bull driver’s father Jos who helped him look at the bigger picture. In danger of suiting up with a fogged-up mind, Jos helped his son calm down. “I was very upset with qualifying. Actually, I wanted to destroy my room, and then I walked into my room and my dad was sitting there,” said Verstappen on the Talking Bulls podcast.

Busting the myth that Jos is a hot-headed person, Verstappen revealed that his father was very calm. “I was so angry and I see him so calm, that actually calmed me down,” he added.

Qualifying that weekend took place on Sunday, right before the race, due to poor weather the day before. Verstappen Sr. perhaps understood the chaotic circumstances, which did not favor his son.

Nevertheless, it helped Verstappen regroup and mentally prepare for the Grand Prix in the afternoon. Fortunately for him, the race at Interlagos started under wet conditions—perfect for showcasing his elite wet-weather driving skills.

Verstappen was cautiously optimistic at the race start in Brazil

With some help from the rainy conditions, Verstappen felt more confident as he got into the car to line up on the grid, despite starting from P17. Additionally, he remained cautious about the potential for crashes and collisions at the race start, a common occurrence at Interlagos—especially on a wet track.

“But as soon as the race went underway, it was good!”, he said. The #1 driver nicked off several positions in the opening laps of the Grand Prix, coming into the points-paying positions soon after. He put in one of his best-ever F1 performances, while other drivers spun, went off track, and collided with each other.

The Red Bull strategists played it smart by keeping Verstappen on track to gain position, a decision that worked perfectly for him. A timely red flag allowed him to leapfrog both Lando Norris and George Russell, who had pitted earlier under green flag conditions.

Verstappen was in the podium places as the race restarted and only had the Alpine of Esteban Ocon to negotiate with. He had no trouble getting past the Frenchman and from there on had to just cruise to the victory with his title rival slipping down the order. All in all, what felt like a race that could loosen his grip on the championship trophy, helped him effectively secure it for the fourth consecutive time.