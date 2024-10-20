“I Was Ahead”: Lando Norris Claims He Was ‘Right’ in Not Giving Max Verstappen the Position Back Despite FIA Verdict

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were again in a battle that went wrong at the US Grand Prix. The two drivers, who are currently contending for the 2024 world championship, were fighting hard for the P3 spot at the Circuit of the Americas when both breached the track limits.

However, it was Norris who gained an advantage through that move. The FIA stewards were quick to investigate and before the race ended the McLaren star was handed a five-second penalty, which made Verstappen finish above him.

Norris could have avoided the penalty if he had let Verstappen take the position back. But the 24-year-old believes he was right, and was never supposed to be penalized. “We didn’t give the position back because we thought we were right. Clearly, we weren’t [referencing the penalty he received]. I still think we were.”, Norris said in the media pen talking to F1’s Lawrence Barretto.

Norris adds that considering Verstappen went off the track, it’s normally expected from the defensive party to give up the position if they go off the track, “In that case, I was ahead, I kept my position, he needed to give it back. I did the correct thing.”

However, there have also been precedents of chasing drivers overtaking off the track and having to give the place back. Verstappen’s argument was based on those precedents that the #4 driver should’ve let him through. Even F1 expert Martin Brundle opined the same that Norris conceding the place would’ve been better.

Ultimately, Norris conceded that it was a fun race and Verstappen did whatever he could have possibly done to maximize his result. Meanwhile, the Briton seemed disappointed with his performance.

Norris disappointed after US GP showing

Norris isn’t shy of criticizing his own performances. In fact, the 24-year-old has been too self-critical in some instances, and the US Grand Prix ended up being one of those days where Norris wasn’t happy with his performance.

“I didn’t have enough today. It was a difficult day. Tires are old and hot and sliding, and it’s easy to make mistakes. But yeah, I didn’t do enough today.”, he said.

Norris claims that he couldn’t have finished above P3 anyway with Ferrari showing some unmatchable pace. But Verstappen finishing above him is surely a blow for his championship challenge. Having come into the Austin weekend with a 52-point gap, Norris now trails the three-time world champion by 57 points.

In the next five Grand Prix weekends, it’s unlikely for Norris to bridge such a big gap. In fact, Charles Leclerc is significantly closer to Norris than the latter is to Verstappen. So, the McLaren driver will have to be wary of Ferrari too. Meanwhile, McLaren could also decide to just secure the constructors’ championship, with Norris’ title hopes fading away.