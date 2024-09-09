“I Was Expecting It”: When 12-Yo Max Verstappen Defeated Jos Verstappen by 26 Seconds

Max Verstappen was a force to reckon with during his junior karting days, winning championships all over Europe, with his father Jos guiding him in the process. There was also a time when a young Max dominated his father on the track and was rather unsurprised by it.

In a video dating back to when Max was just 12 years old, a reporter told the Dutchman that he finished 26 seconds ahead of his dad. “Nobody was expecting that I think,” he said.

Max, however, blunt as he is now, replied, “I don’t think so, but I was expecting it myself.”

‘you finished first with a 26 second lead on your father, i think nobody was expecting that’

max: ‘i was expecting it!’ pic.twitter.com/8hiGanyO8z — eve (@maxeve33) September 8, 2024

Confidently, he also added that he would have defeated Jos by an even bigger margin, had he not practiced the morning before the race. “The gap decreased a little bit, but it was still 26 seconds. I said I am not worried.”

At such a young age, the fact that Verstappen outperformed his father — a former F1 driver — by such a huge margin, was truly special. And not many people around him doubted his potential to do big things. Jos for one, was always his biggest supporter, although sometimes, the way he handled things was scrutinized heavily.

Jos and Max’s relationship

After he became an established F1 star, certain stories from Max’s childhood came up which made the F1 community think that Jos was being rather harsh on his son.

Verstappen never complained, and admitted that his father being strict was what turned him into the star driver that he is today. Jos would be unhappy with Max even when he finished second in races. As such, from an early age, the Red Bull ace would only go for victories, and deemed everything else bad.

Jos, however, never admitted to ill-treating his son. “I never abused him! I raised him, I was hard on him. That was my plan.”

The Verstappen father-son duo went through a lot together. They spent weeks on the road, hoping to make it big in F1 someday, and when Max finally achieved his dream of becoming world champion in 2021, they had a warm and emotional embrace, knowing that their sacrifices were worth it.