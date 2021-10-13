F1

“I was quite scared actually how bad it was” – Lando Norris complains of visibility issues on track in Turkey; FIA Race Director Michael Masi responds

"I was quite scared actually how bad it was" - Lando Norris complains of visibility issues on track in Turkey; FIA Race Director Michael Masi responds
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I was auditioning for the California Love video with Tupac": Gabrielle Union reveals how she became an actress in movies and TV through video actress roles on the JJ Redick Podcast
Next Article
“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” - Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore
F1 Latest News
“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” - Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore
“I thought Verstappen would run rings around him” – Mark Webber is not convinced Red Bull have a championship winning car for Max Verstappen anymore

The initial phase of the season had people convinced that the 2021 Redbull was indeed…