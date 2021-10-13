“I was quite scared actually how bad it was” – Lando Norris complains of visibility issues on track in Turkey; FIA Race Director Michael Masi responds

“I was quite scared actually how bad it was” – Lando Norris found visibility to be at a premium due to oily wet conditions on track in Turkey, but Michael Masi doesn’t agree.

Lando Norris had a quiet afternoon for McLaren in Turkey, finishing P7 and earning 6 points. Part of it could be down to visibility issues arising due to rain, as Norris claims he “couldn’t see a thing” on the way to the grid. This, he suggests, was down to the track containing more “oily water” than just actual water.

“The laps to the grid I basically couldn’t see a thing. I was quite scared actually how bad it was. But I think the first lap I managed to get a gap and control it very well from then on.

“I think it’s because the water sits on the surface quite a bit. It obviously didn’t dry, so there’s always that bit of water and I think it’s not like down in the cracks of it [the asphalt].

“A little bit more I would say. But it’s terrible at other tracks, probably every other track you go to. It just stayed bad for a little bit longer.

“On lap one, it was more like oily water rather than just water, if that makes sense. So it became like a bit more blurry and stuff, as well as the water going into the visor.”

FIA refute Norris’ claim

Michael Masi has responded to this, dismissing Norris’ argument that the water spray was worse in Turkey than other tracks this season.

“Having spoken to a number of drivers after the race, I don’t think the spray was worse than what it was in Spa. I’m quite confident of that.”

