“For the FIA to look at and for them to police” – Red Bull boss Helmut Marko suggests conspiracy behind Mercedes’ sudden gain of pace since Silverstone

“For the FIA to look at and for them to police” – Dr. Helmut Marko feels there is more to what it seems behind Mercedes’ gain of pace since the British Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko is bemused by Mercedes’ apparent gain of pace since the British GP and wants the FIA to look into it. He feels with their pace now, Mercedes are the favourites in four of the six races remaining, with Mexico and Brazil being exceptions.

“For the FIA to look at and for them to police, but the straight-line speed… when you’ve got straight-line speed that is greater with a DRS open, that is pretty impressive.

“It is a mystery to me what power Mercedes has found in terms of power in the drive sector since the race at Silverstone.

“At the moment I only see two races where we have an advantage because of the altitude – Mexico and Sao Paulo. Mercedes is currently the favourite on the four other tracks.

“Of course we are satisfied with the result in Turkey. It was one hundred percent damage control. Bottas was out of reach with his speed.

“Hamilton could have made it even further ahead in terms of speed after his starting place penalty, but Tsunoda and Perez cost him the time he was missing in the end. That was also the plan.”

Adrian Newey is back after cycling crash

Red Bull’s design God Adrian Newey is back after a cycling crash four months ago, and Marko is delighted by it. Newey was seen during the premiere of James Bond’s No Time to Die, and also during the Turkish Grand Prix.

“We are well-positioned across the board, but Adrian is of course the head of the inspiration. He was here in Istanbul for the first time and was able to help us again.”

