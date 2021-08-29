“I went into the summer break knowing what I was going to do”– Sergio Perez reveals he knew his future in Red Bull was safe before summer break

“I went into the summer break knowing what I was going to do”– Sergio Perez claims he had the contract extension before the summer break.

Sergio Perez had a modest start to his Red Bull career, but there were still doubts over his contract extension in 2022. However, for Red Bull, his contribution so far is appropriate to get another year with the team.

Charging into 2022 with @SChecoPerez 🔥🙌 #VamosCheco — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) August 27, 2021

Thus, Perez reveals that before going into the summer break, the Mexican had the assurance of getting another year with the team, and only formalities remained.

“I went into the summer break knowing what I was going to do,” Perez said to Motorsport.com. “But obviously everyone went on holiday, so it took us longer for it to be ready. I signed on Friday once everyone was back, and yeah, we committed a long time ago.

“It was a couple of races already ago that Helmut [Marko] and Christian [Horner] told me that they’re pleased to keep me and that I shouldn’t be looking anywhere else.

“They wanted to continue with me, and vice-versa, so it was just clear for both sides that we wanted to continue.”

Everything starts from zero in 2022

Perez has remained inconsistent with RB16B and discussed the difficulty he faced while settling with the team, but now with the regulation, he believes everything will start from scratch.

“It is a massive opportunity, and next year, everyone starts from zero,” Perez said. “There is no secret that I have been struggling with the car at times to get the maximum, so right now,” he added.

“I can think with the bigger picture in mind, getting some other things that can influence next year’s car. “So definitely it is a big opportunity.”

Perez will be starting the race on Sunday in Belgium from P7 and would vie for an impressive amount of points to reduce the gap over Mercedes.