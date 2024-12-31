“I Will Always Be Grateful”: IWC’s CEO Posts a Heartfelt Thank You Note to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton 44 of United Kingdom being interviewed during media day for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Meaningful partnerships have been the bedrock of performance in Formula 1. With the success that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes shared in the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, the name of IWC also became synonymous with excellence and cutting-edge performance. Now, as the seven-time world champion leaves the Silver Arrows to pursue the final phase of his career with Ferrari, he also leaves IWC.

The Swiss luxury watchmakers have been an integral part of Mercedes’ partnership program. And Hamilton has been an indispensable asset to their branding campaigns. On the eve of the #44 driver’s final day as a Mercedes driver, their CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr took to his Instagram to deliver a heartfelt tribute.

“11 years on, countless GP wins, championships, campaigns, the challenges of Covid, the social change he championed, shared events, 3 watches, a huge amount of laughs and unforgettable moments! I will be forever grateful @lewishamilton,” he wrote as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

The CEO of IWC Schaffhaussen : pic.twitter.com/2v6bXealGx — sim (@sim3744) December 30, 2024

In the past, Hamilton has led the marketing charge for IWC. With special edition watches and sporting their timepieces on the podium as he made history, he’s left an indelible mark on the company’s legacy. In fact, they also gifted him a custom ‘Top Gun’ watch as a parting gift.

But the 39-year-old’s move to Ferrari will not only see him leave them but also start sporting for their biggest rival.

Is Hamilton going to be Richard Mille’s brand ambassador?

The Swiss luxury watch market is a very tightly-knit market. And one of IWC’s major rivals is Richard Mille. Historically, the company has been sponsoring Scuderia Ferrari with the likes of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sporting their timepieces.

Given just how influential and marketable Hamilton is, it won’t come as a surprise if they make him the next poster boy of their brand. Hamilton has become synonymous with luxury, affluence, and aura — attributes that Richard Mille themselves ascribe to their watches.

There have been rumors abound that the Briton and Richard Mille have already sat down to discuss some special edition timepieces. Any official announcement can only be expected in due course with Hamilton set to debut for the team at their private test track in Fiorano in the coming months.