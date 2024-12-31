mobile app bar

“I Will Always Be Grateful”: IWC’s CEO Posts a Heartfelt Thank You Note to Lewis Hamilton

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton 44 of United Kingdom being interviewed during media day for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton 44 of United Kingdom being interviewed during media day for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2024 at Miami International Autodrome | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Meaningful partnerships have been the bedrock of performance in Formula 1. With the success that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes shared in the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, the name of IWC also became synonymous with excellence and cutting-edge performance. Now, as the seven-time world champion leaves the Silver Arrows to pursue the final phase of his career with Ferrari, he also leaves IWC.

The Swiss luxury watchmakers have been an integral part of Mercedes’ partnership program. And Hamilton has been an indispensable asset to their branding campaigns. On the eve of the #44 driver’s final day as a Mercedes driver, their CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr took to his Instagram to deliver a heartfelt tribute.

“11 years on, countless GP wins, championships, campaigns, the challenges of Covid, the social change he championed, shared events, 3 watches, a huge amount of laughs and unforgettable moments! I will be forever grateful @lewishamilton,” he wrote as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

In the past, Hamilton has led the marketing charge for IWC. With special edition watches and sporting their timepieces on the podium as he made history, he’s left an indelible mark on the company’s legacy. In fact, they also gifted him a custom ‘Top Gun’ watch as a parting gift.

But the 39-year-old’s move to Ferrari will not only see him leave them but also start sporting for their biggest rival.

Is Hamilton going to be Richard Mille’s brand ambassador?

The Swiss luxury watch market is a very tightly-knit market. And one of IWC’s major rivals is Richard Mille. Historically, the company has been sponsoring Scuderia Ferrari with the likes of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sporting their timepieces.

Given just how influential and marketable Hamilton is, it won’t come as a surprise if they make him the next poster boy of their brand. Hamilton has become synonymous with luxury, affluence, and aura — attributes that Richard Mille themselves ascribe to their watches.

There have been rumors abound that the Briton and Richard Mille have already sat down to discuss some special edition timepieces. Any official announcement can only be expected in due course with Hamilton set to debut for the team at their private test track in Fiorano in the coming months.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these