Lewis Hamilton Flaunts IWC’s Unreleased Glow-In-The-Dark Watch at the Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton once again grabbed the limelight because of his fashion choices, after he was spotted flaunting one of IWC’s unreleased watches at the Monaco GP last weekend. Thanks to Mercedes’ partnership with the Swiss watchmakers, Hamilton got early access to this exclusive piece.

According to IWC Watches’ Instagram handle, Hamilton wore one of the company’s timepieces that feature the latest Ceralume technology. This enabled IWC to create luminous ceramic watch cases for the first time.

A unique feature of this watch is that it has a ‘glow in the dark’ effect. It is achieved by adding high-grade super LumiNova pigments to the ceramic raw materials. Its price, however, remains unknown because IWC has not released its latest creation to the public as of yet.

2024 will be the last year Hamilton will enjoy early access to IWC’s special watches. Since he is moving to Ferrari next season, he may receive the benefit of acquiring special timepieces from another famous brand.

Lewis Hamilton could be seen wearing Richard Mille watches in 2025

Almost all F1 teams have a partnership with a famous watch brand. For Mercedes, it is IWC Schaffhausen. Ferrari, on the other hand, have Richard Mille as its sponsor. It is for the same reason that both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz get their hands on Richard Mille’s exclusive watches beforehand.

Richard Mille has been Ferrari’s partner since the start of the 2021 season. Since then, both Leclerc and Sainz have worn some of the company’s most exquisite timepieces.

For example, Leclerc owns the RM UP-01 Ferrari. This is a limited edition timepiece that Richard Mille produced in 2022. What is most unique about this watch is that it is the thinnest the company has ever produced.

It has a thickness of just 1.75 mm and costs a whopping $1.88 million. Furthermore, Leclerc also wore a watch from Richard Mille to the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. The Monegasque was spotted wearing the RM 72-01 Chronograph, which costs $525,000.

Lewis Hamilton will likely get access to similar limited edition watches from Richard Mille in the future that the likes of Leclerc have been enjoying access to since the start of 2021.