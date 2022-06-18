“I will attack Max Verstappen into Turn 1″ – Ferrari fans get their hopes high as Fernando Alonso reveals his El Plan

Fernando Alonso puts his Alpine in the front-row at the Canadian GP qualifying and is ready to attack Max Verstappen for the victory.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso set a majestic lap around the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit during the qualifying and set his Alpine at P2.

It is for the first time in almost a decade that the Spaniard has placed himself at the front of the grid. As he does so, he makes his target for the race day clear.

During the post-qualifying interview, Alonso said, “It feels great, it was an unbelievable weekend so far for us… the car was mega, I was so comfortable driving this car, and the fans pushed me to make an extra push. I think we’ll attack Max on the first corner!”

The last thing that he said has elevated the hopes of the Tifosi as they hope for the Spanish driver to implement his El Plan successfully.

P2 in the 2022 Canadian GP is Alonso’s best drive since German Grand Prix in 2012. During FP3, Alonso was studying the onboards of Canadian GP 2011 – a race recalled for the heroic drive by Jenson Button.

Tifosi has high hopes from Fernando Alonso

Alonso was a Ferrari driver from 2010 to 2014 and delivered some of the best performances of his career. He was a runner-up for the drivers’ title in both 2012 and 2013 during his stint as the Ferrari driver.

Fernando Alonso after qualifying: “I will attack Max into Turn 1.” Do us a favour, please El Nano 😘 pic.twitter.com/fibF0sj1lN — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) June 18, 2022

40 YEAR OLD FERNANDO ALONSO… P2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) June 18, 2022

Massive congratulations to former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso on his P2 👏 pic.twitter.com/YqAsGmpnnp — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) June 18, 2022

P2 in Montreal means Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver to qualify on the front row of an #F1 race since Michael Schumacher qualified P2 at the Chinese GP in 2012! 🤯 El Plan is working! 😏👊#Autosport #CanadianGP #FA14 #Alpine pic.twitter.com/X9jpgE3vdP — Autosport (@autosport) June 18, 2022

